Noem says she won't be in Donald Trump's administration

Noem issued a statement Monday after at least one news outlet reported she was being vetted for agriculture secretary. Noem called it an honor to be considered for a job in the administration but said she is committed to finishing her two-year term in the House.

Noem didn't specify what job she was supposedly up for, and Trump's transition team didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.

Noem was elected to a fourth term in the November election. She has said that she intends to run for governor of South Dakota in 2018 rather than pursue another term in the House.