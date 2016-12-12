SD man charged with murder in death of child

Matthew St .Pierre of McLaughlin near the North Dakota-South Dakota border entered a plea of not guilty last week in federal court after an indictment charged him with repeatedly striking a child which caused injuries that led to his death.

The incident occurred between Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, said the U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota.

St. Pierre has been indicted on charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child and child abuse.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment and/or a $1 million fine.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs –Standing Rock Agency and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley is prosecuting the case.

St. Pierre was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, which is set for Feb. 6, 2017.