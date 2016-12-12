Highway Patrol cracking down on seat belt violators

Col. Craig Price, the superintendent of the Highway Patrol, says nearly 72 percent of the Patrol's 9,000 contacts with those not wearing seat belts in 2015 resulted in a written citation. Price says this is part of an increased statewide effort to heighten awareness about the need to wear seat belts.

"One of our main objectives is to encourage more people to wear their seat belts," he says. "In the last five years, 62 percent of all South Dakota fatalities in motor vehicle crashes were not wearing seat belts. That is way too many."

Seat belt education and enforcement continue to be major goals for the Department of Public Safety, which has partnered with the Department of Health on the statewide effort. Lee Axdahl, director of the Office of Highway Safety, says both departments are working together to increase seat belt usage.

"Nobody gets up in the morning thinking this will be their last day," Axdahl says. "We want to use this effort as a way to urge more people to buckle up so they can get home safely to their loved ones."