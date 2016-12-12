School of Mines says president invited to meet Trump team

The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology says that President Heather Wilson was invited to a Monday meeting with Trump's team in New York to discuss the position. The school's statement said Wilson wouldn't comment.

A school spokeswoman didn't immediately return a telephone message from The Associated Press.

Wilson was a Republican U.S. representative for New Mexico from 1998 to 2009 and became president of the South Dakota university in 2013.

She served on the National Security Council staff under President George H.W. Bush. Wilson earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and went on to be a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.