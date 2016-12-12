Gilbertson re-elected head of South Dakota Supreme Court
PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota Supreme Court justices have re-elected Justice David Gilbertson to a fifth term as chief justice of the state's highest court.
Gilbertson was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 1995. He became chief justice in 2001 and has now been re-elected four times.
The chief justice is the administrative head of the South Dakota court system, which has 576 employees and an annual operating budget of $54 million dollars.
Gilbertson will deliver the annual State of the Judiciary message to a joint session of the Legislature on Jan. 11.