Company working in building that collapsed issues statement

In the company's first comments since the collapse, Aaron Hultgren of Hultgren Construction said in a statement that the company is cooperating with investigators and asked for patience from the public.

The Argus Leader reports Hultgren said the company "will accept responsibility if it is determined we are responsible."

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

The building that had housed a bar was being remodeled into a drug store at the time of the collapse. It killed construction worker Ethan McMahon. His funeral was Friday.