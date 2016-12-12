Canyon Lake dredging to increase water clarity

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will buy a dredge to remove the buildup according to an agreement recently passed by the city's Public Works Committee, the Rapid City Journal reported. The cleanup is funded by the city, as well as West Dakota Water Development District and Black Hills Flyfishers.

The sediment buildup has caused the lake water to become murky, shallow and warm. A dredging was to take place two years ago, but the project was halted due to uncooperative weather.

Black Hill Flyfishers president David Hanna said the work will benefit the people of Rapid City, who get their drinking water from the lake, and the trout which need cool and clear water to survive.

He said the dredging will improve the area's fishery, which he believes is already in good shape.

If approved by the full council, the city will transfer a grant that was obtained in the city's name for $155,000 to GFP. They will also receive $13,740 in Vision Funds approved for the Canyon Lake Dam Spillway reconstruction and sediment removal. West Dakota Water Development District and Black Hills Flyfishers will also provide $160,000.

City Public Works Director Dale Tech said he anticipates the project will begin in spring or summer 2017 after equipment has been purchased.