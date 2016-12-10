State's congressional delegation aims to enact GOP wish list

After clashing with Democratic President Barack Obama for years while solidifying their own control of South Dakota's congressional seats in 2014, the state's three Republican lawmakers are eyeing 2017 as a year of rapid reversal.

"This is a big opportunity. We know we have to deliver, and we fully intend to deliver," said Sen. Mike Rounds, who was elected in 2014. "We're not going to make excuses. We're going to get the job done."

The 115th Congress that begins in January will bring a period of one-party rule that only Sen. John Thune has known. Him, Rounds and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are looking to encourage economic growth, job gains and higher wages with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

But South Dakota Democrats were unimpressed with a legislative itinerary that until now has only been an unattainable wish list.

"It's an agenda that leaves no doubt who South Dakota's members of Congress really serve: elite special interests in Washington, not the working families of South Dakota," Democratic Party executive director Suzanne Jones Pranger said in a statement.

Republicans' first major move next year will be a measure to roll back President Barack Obama's health overhaul, said Thune, the third-ranking Senate Republican. A recent study says nearly 30 million people have coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Also on the docket, Thune said, will be confirming a ninth justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. Obama nominated U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland after Justice Antonin Scalia died in March, but Republicans have put off holding a confirmation hearing; Trump will get to nominate someone when he takes office.

Another top priority for South Dakota's senior senator is overhauling the tax code, a move that could also allow for a package of infrastructure investment, which Trump emphasized throughout his campaign.

"I think it's realistic that some sort of infrastructure proposal hitches a ride on tax reform, but the particulars of it will be a lot of heavy lifting to try and get there," he said.

Thune plans to push for the package to encompass digital infrastructure as part of a technology-focused agenda that also includes encouraging the rollout of 5G wireless service, which he said would affect health care, education and business.

He is set to continue leading the chamber's Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which has jurisdiction over more than 100 posts that need confirmation, such as the secretaries of Transportation and Commerce and the chair of the Federal Communications Commission.

As for Rounds, he believes lawmakers will likely take apart the Dodd-Frank Act, passed in response to the 2008 financial crisis. Dismantling the legislation would help community banks in South Dakota, he said.

Rounds said he'd also pursue bills to give Congress more authority over major executive branch regulations and to repeal outdated statutes related to Native Americans, such as provisions that allow for children to be taken from home and forced into boarding schools.

Among Noem's priorities are working on the 2018 farm bill and pursuing legislation to overhaul the Indian Health Service.

Plus, Republicans plan to focus on removing environmental and air quality regulations that cause detrimental economic effects, Noem recently told KELO-AM. Noem also said she's looking forward to an overhaul of tax policy, which is one of the reasons she ran for Congress in 2010.

"For the last six years, we've been talking about all the problems that we've got and the people and families that are struggling, and nothing's changed," she said. "So that's what we see as a new hope — to really make their lives better again."