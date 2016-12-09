Daugaard names new head of Bureau of Finance and Management

Daugaard announced Friday that Liza Clark, of Pierre, will be the new commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management. Her appointment is effective in January.

Clark has focused on higher education, human resources and labor and regulation as a policy adviser in the governor's office since 2014. She previously worked as a budget analyst at the Bureau of Finance and Management.

She succeeds Jason Dilges, who departed last month after being placed on administrative leave. The governor's office hasn't offered many details on those circumstances.

State Economist Jim Terwilliger, who has headed the bureau in the interim, will become deputy commissioner.