City Director of Planning and Building Services Mike Cooper said work began on Thursday on the second story portion of the Copper Lounge and the Eastwold Smoke Shop next door.

“This work is very important due to these structures’ impact on the instability of the south wall of the PAve structure next door and also because of the possibility of snow this weekend,” said Cooper. “ Due to the life safety hazard of the damaged wall at PAve, demolition is the current priority.”

Cooper said Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) surveyed the 100-year-old damaged properties on Wednesday as part of their ongoing investigation. Independent insurance investigators will perform additional surveys this weekend.

Meanwhile, the street closures of nearby 10th Street -- a major east-west route through downtown and the city -- and Phillips Avenue in front of the damaged buildings will remain closed through the weekend, but will open when demolition is complete and public safety danger is eliminated, Cooper said.

The building, which was undergoing initial demolition work for a new Lewis Drug Downtown store, collapsed Friday, Dec. 2, killing one construction worker and injuring a resident who lived in an upstairs apartment.