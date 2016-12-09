Wild horse sale being moved after auction is harassed

Dewey County Sheriff Les Mayer made the announcement in a social media post and declined to provide details to the Rapid City Journal.

The horses are from a Lantry-area ranch operated by the International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros. Authorities seized the facility's animals in October after a state veterinarian found they were being neglected and a former ranch employee said they were being starved to death.

Society President Karen Sussman has denied wrongdoing.

Mayer says the sale of the horses is still set for Dec. 20, but he won't disclose the location until a few days before.