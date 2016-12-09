South Dakota Guard soldiers returning from Middle East

Thirty-eight soldiers with the Guard's 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade served 10 months in Kuwait. They returned to American soil on Wednesday and are going through demobilization at Fort Hood, Texas.

A welcome-home ceremony in Sioux Falls is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon. Mayor Mike Huether and state Guard commander Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch are to speak.