Brennan Rock & Roll Academy in Sioux Falls to close

The Brennan Rock & Roll Academy says it will close Dec. 23. Officials say a "large majority" of the academy's funds have come directly or indirectly from payday lending chain Dollar Loan Center. Chuck Brennan founded both the chain and the payday loan business.

The academy's board of directors says 150 volunteer instructors have been providing free lessons to more than 700 students.

Lenders predicted during the ballot measure campaign that the initiative would kill the businesses in South Dakota because the rate cap would prevent them from recouping the costs of providing loans.