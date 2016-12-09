Sanford to consolidate Sioux Falls-based corporate services

The Dakotas-based health system recently signed a 15-year lease on the space, the Argus Leader newspaper reported.

The plan is to consolidate corporate services spread around South Dakota's largest city into the 158,000-square-foot building.

"We've been looking for quite some time," chief marketing officer Cindy Morrison said. "We had these (services) in multiple locations across the city and were looking for a building that would bring them all together."

Sanford plans to move hundreds of employees into the facility, beginning sometime next year. About 1,000 people worked there when Capital One leased it. That company pulled its call center operation out of South Dakota last year, but it left the building equipped with office furniture, computers and fixtures.

Sanford bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation, with hundreds of hospitals and clinics in nine states and three countries and 27,000 employees. The Sioux Falls-based services support the entire Sanford system. They include payroll functions, some patient financial services and corporate human resources.

"We got the building with the right layout for the right services in the right location. That doesn't happen often," Morrison said.