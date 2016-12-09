Eagle Butte man sentenced to 15 years for fatal stabbing
PIERRE (AP) — An Eagle Butte man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of another man last year on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.
Federal authorities say Corbyn Big Eagle stabbed Austin Miner in the chest on June 16, 2015, during a fight at Big Eagle's apartment involving several people. Miner later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Big Eagle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September.
U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler says Big Eagle will be on supervised release for five years following his prison term.