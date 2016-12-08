SD Attorney general: Police chief on leave after shooting

The attorney general's office said in a statement Thursday that city officials have placed Police Chief Jimmy Murphy on administrative leave until further notice.

The officer-involved shooting happened at a home early Wednesday. The 22-year-old woman was being treated at a hospital.

Attorney General Marty Jackley has said the Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting at the request of Lake Norden police. No details of the shooting have been released.

Murphy told The Associated Press he had no comment.