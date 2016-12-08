Stay or go? Tribe gives conflicting messages to protest camp

The tribal chairman tells demonstrators that it's time to leave their camp and go home. Another leader implores them to stay through the bitter North Dakota winter.

The rival requests show how the camp's purpose has widened beyond the original intent of protecting the tribe's drinking water and cultural sites into a broader stand for Native American rights.

Jade Begay is an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network. He says camp occupants are working through the confusion.

The camp is on federal land near the reservation and the pipeline route. Since August, it has been home to thousands of protesters fighting the four-state $3.8 billion pipeline designed to carry oil to Illinois.