Stepfather charged in death of toddler in Dell Rapids

Minnehaha County Sheriff's Capt. Jason Gearman said Thursday officers were called to a Dell Rapids home Wednesday afternoon where they found the child unresponsive with traumatic injuries. He says the toddler could not be revived.

Gearman says the boy's mother and her husband had been staying at the home with a couple who was renting the house. He says Keith Cornett was the last person with the child before he was found injured.

Gearman says the state attorney has charged him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter and marijuana possession. He was taken into custody by the sheriff's department Wednesday night.