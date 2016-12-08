Federal charges filed in 2 fatal shooting on Pine Ridge
RAPID CITY (AP) — Federal authorities have announced charges against three people stemming from two fatal shootings on the Pine Ridge reservation.
The Rapid City Journal reports a 36-year-old Colorado man is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 29 death of 34-year-old Chunta Suta Wi Colhoff. Colhoff, also known as Annie, was shot in Pine Ridge village.
The defendant was arrested in Colorado in November, a month after federal authorities said they were investigating probable links between the deaths of Colhoff and another Pine Ridge resident.
Twenty-nine-year-old Vincent Brewer III was fatally shot Oct. 16 in a youth center parking lot on the reservation.
Last month, a woman was arrested in Denver for allegedly concealing Brewer's shooting from authorities. Another woman has pleaded not guilty to a similar charge in Colhoff's killing.