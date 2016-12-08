Authorities investigate child death in South Dakota
DELL RAPIDS (AP) — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a child in southeastern South Dakota.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says the death happened in a home in Dell Rapids. Authorities say the call came in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and was originally reported as a cardiac arrest.
The sheriff's office says people who may be involved in the case are being interviewed, and the public is not at risk.
No other details will be released until a news conference Thursday.