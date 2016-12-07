SDRS trustees propose big retirement reforms

Next comes asking the Legislature for approval during the 2017 session that opens Jan. 10.

SDRS executive director Rob Wylie said the key point is benefits will be adjusted any year the system wasn't fully funded.

"It's an incredible statement, designed for the way we do business here," he said.

One set of changes would affect the calculation of benefits when members retire.

The monthly retirement benefits currently are based on final average compensation during the 12 highest consecutive quarters.

The trustees' proposal would stretch the calculation period to the 20 highest consecutive quarters.

Trustees recommended the move to 20 quarters on a 9-3 vote Wednesday.

SDRS is a joint system for state government, cities, counties and school districts that choose to participate.

Some member governments have found ways to greatly increase compensation to employees two and three years before retirement. The purpose is to increase the final average compensation and get higher retirement benefits for the employees.

But they typically haven't paid enough into the system to cover the higher benefits.

SDRS actuary Doug Fiddler said Wednesday it's a member-equity issue, as some get more and some don't.

"We've got subsidies to some members at the expense of others," Fiddler said. "This is an issue that's getting a lot of press across the nation."

The trustees unanimously endorsed making false reporting of compensation a Class 1 misdemeanor crime, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of $2,000.

Another set of changes would create a different method for calculating the cost of living allowance each year.

The trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to propose a minimum of 0.5 percent and a maximum of 3.5 percent. The rate would depend on the financial condition of the system.

The COLA currently ranges from a minimum of 2.1 percent to a maximum of 3.1 percent, depending on the financial condition of the system.

The proposed new minimum 0.5 percent would apply even when higher than the inflation rate. The assumed normal rate would be 2.25 percent, according to the trustees' proposal.