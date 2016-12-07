Sioux Falls firefighter lends a hand in rescuing woman

The Argus Leader reports Emily Fodness was trapped under rubble for three hours after a downtown building collapsed while being renovated Friday morning. Ethan McMahon was killed in the incident.

Sioux Falls firefighter Dustin Luebke held Fodness' hand as crews used small tools to carefully cut through the mattress that cushioned her from the collapsed ceiling above. Luebke spoke to Fodness, even though he couldn't see her through the rubble.

Luebke says he thought that if one of his daughters was in Fodness' situation, he'd hope that someone would hold her hand.