    Attorney general says officer shot woman in Lake Norden

    By Associated Press Today at 1:29 p.m.

    LAKE NORDEN (AP) - South Dakota's attorney general says state agents will investigate a shooting involving an officer in Lake Norden.

    The shooting happened early Wednesday when a woman was shot and injured by a Lake Norden police officer. The 22-year-old woman is being treated at a hospital.

    Attorney General Marty Jackley says the Division of Criminal Investigation will look into the incident at the request of Lake Norden police.

    Authorities haven't provided details of the shooting at a residence about 5:30 a.m.

