Attorney general says officer shot woman in Lake Norden
LAKE NORDEN (AP) - South Dakota's attorney general says state agents will investigate a shooting involving an officer in Lake Norden.
The shooting happened early Wednesday when a woman was shot and injured by a Lake Norden police officer. The 22-year-old woman is being treated at a hospital.
Attorney General Marty Jackley says the Division of Criminal Investigation will look into the incident at the request of Lake Norden police.
Authorities haven't provided details of the shooting at a residence about 5:30 a.m.