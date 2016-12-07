Search for second hunter suspended in South Dakota

The Brookings County Sheriff's Department searched Brush Lake Tuesday in difficult conditions, including choppy water and high wind. Search and rescue crews from several agencies used an underwater device, but couldn't find 28-year-old Thomas Hill, of White.

First responders recovered the body of his brother, 23-year-old Matthew Hill, of Volga, on Monday evening. The brothers were duck hunting when their boat capsized earlier Monday.

Sheriff's officials say Thomas Hill is presumed dead. Their dog was found alive after it swam to shore.