1 duck hunter found dead, 1 still missing in South Dakota

Brookings County sheriff's authorities say the two brothers went hunting Monday afternoon on Brush Lake, southeast of Arlington, but did not return that evening.

Law officers began a search. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says one of the men was found dead near the capsized boat just after 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities say he had drowned.

The search for the second hunter was suspended for the evening on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports the names of the brothers have not been released.