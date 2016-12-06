Veterans' Holiday Relief Drive taking place through Jan. 30

Donors may prepare a "Buddy Basket Home-Warming" a laundry basket or waste basket filled with paper towels, laundry detergent, household cleansers, rubber gloves, cleaning sponges, dust pan with hand brush, light bulbs, flashlight, batteries, alarm clock, shower curtain with rings, bath towel set, bathroom tissue, dishes , eating utensils, dish soap, dish towels; or "Buddy Bag Thank a Hero" bag with personal hygiene products, hand towel set, shower shoes or slippers, socks, hat, gloves, scarf set, shopping or salon gift card.

Substitution of bedding, warm apparel, small appliances, thermos, bottles water, sunscreen, lip balm, bus pass or prepaid phone cards are also welcome. Monetary donations may also be made; Checks may be made payable to and mailed to the S.D. American Legion Auxiliary, Attn: Vets Relief Drive, 129 N. Main Ave., Hartford, S.D. 57033.

Donations made locally are distributed locally as much as possible.