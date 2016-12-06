Pipeline foes ride out storm in shelters, casino

The storm brought several inches of snow, winds gusting to 50 mph and temperatures that felt as cold as 10 degrees below zero.

Morton County set up shelters at school facilities in Bismarck and Flasher. Spokeswoman Maxine Herr says about 30 people took advantage of the shelters.

Many protesters stayed overnight at the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's casino, which is near the camp.

Pipeline opponent Michelle Cook says the brutal weather is just "a test of everybody's resolve," and that the camp will prevail through the winter.