Gov. Dennis Daugaard to unveil budget proposal to lawmakers

The governor's budget address is Tuesday at the Capitol. Daugaard has said lower-than-anticipated tax collections will only allow for modest spending increases during the 2017 legislative session.

State revenues for the first four months of the current fiscal year, which began July 1, were down roughly $20 million from lawmakers' projections. That's about 3.6 percent below expectations.

Lawmakers will revise the current budget and shape the next one during the session that begins in January.

Daugaard has said that his plan for the upcoming budget cycle is "leaner" compared with some other years, but won't require the spending cuts that the state faced early in his first term.