South Dakota trooper shoots man after chase in Yankton
YANKTON (AP) -- Authorities say a South Dakota state trooper shot and wounded a man after a chase in Yankton.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The South Dakota attorney general's office says the Highway Patrol tried to make a vehicle stop that led to a chase that ended in Yankton. Authorities say the incident escalated and resulted in the trooper shooting the 58-year-old man.
The Yankton man was taken to a hospital where he was being treated for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of the Highway Patrol.