Minnehaha County man charged in death of his mother, nephew

KELO-TV reports that Heath Otto was arrested last week. He faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted in the case.

Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan says that anytime a child is killed or injured in the Sioux Falls area, it has a strong impact on the community.

Otto remains in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $5 million cash bond.

It wasn't immediately clear if Otto has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.