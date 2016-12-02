Search
    Pendleton Round-Up named best large outdoor rodeo

    By Associated Press Today at 3:21 p.m.

    PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — The Pendleton Round-Up has been named the best large outdoor rodeo by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for the second year in a row.

    The East Oregonian reports Friday that to lasso the title two years running, the Round-Up made some changes this year.

    Those included installing a gourmet pop up restaurant called the 1910 Room and changing where the families of contestants are seated.

    Round-Up publicity director Randy Thomas says rodeo committees from as far as away as Salinas, California, and Deadwood, South Dakota have visited to pick up tips.

    The Pendleton Round-Up began in 1910 and attracts thousands of rodeo fans to Pendleton each summer for days.

