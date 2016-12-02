Pendleton Round-Up named best large outdoor rodeo

The East Oregonian reports Friday that to lasso the title two years running, the Round-Up made some changes this year.

Those included installing a gourmet pop up restaurant called the 1910 Room and changing where the families of contestants are seated.

Round-Up publicity director Randy Thomas says rodeo committees from as far as away as Salinas, California, and Deadwood, South Dakota have visited to pick up tips.

The Pendleton Round-Up began in 1910 and attracts thousands of rodeo fans to Pendleton each summer for days.