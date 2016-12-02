Building collapses in Sioux Falls, 2 trapped

A vacant building that once housed the Copper Lounge collapsed Friday morning, spilling a mound of debris into a downtown street. It's not known what caused the collapse.

Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras says one person trapped in the debris is talking on the phone with her mother as crews work to reach. Sideras says she can't see daylight so rescue workers know she's covered by debris.

The Argus Leader reports the other person trapped is apparently a construction worker. The building has been vacant since the lounge closed in September. The building was expected to open again in spring as a drug store.