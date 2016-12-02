1 felony charge dropped in child death case

Thirty-four-year-old James Shangreaux is still charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the boy's death last year, but one charge of felony child abuse and neglect has been dropped.

The Rapid City Journal says the U.S. Attorney's Office asked a federal court to dismiss the charge "in the interest of justice."

Shangreaux is accused of inflicting head and abdominal injuries on the toddler, causing brain damage and internal bleeding. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 3.