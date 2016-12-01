A group of 24 Republican legislators, three of their spouses and one lobbying organization want the judge to issue an injunction permanently blocking the law.

The 1 p.m. hearing comes one month after a majority of South Dakota voters approved Initiated Measure 22 in the Nov. 8 statewide elections.

Most of the law took effect Nov. 16.

The lawsuit claims that IM 22 violates the state and federal constitutions in a variety of ways.

One of the new restrictions is a $100 annual limit on gifts that a legislator or other state official can receive from any employer of a lobbyist.

The definition of gift includes employment and compensation. The restriction applies to an immediate family member as well.

The $100 limit and its application to employment is the thrust of arguments made in the lawsuit by 11 of the legislators and three spouses.

The lawsuit contends that several of the people involved could face immediate criminal prosecution.

IM 22 also creates a system for publicly financing the election campaigns of candidates for statewide office and legislative seats, establishes a state ethics commission and places new limits and reporting requirements on political spending.

One of the arguments made in the lawsuit is IM 22 violates the South Dakota Constitution's prohibition against laws embracing more than one subject.

Sen. Blake Curd, of Sioux Falls, the new Senate Republican leader for the 2017 session, is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

He said Thursday that the first hearing would deal with the legislative group's request for a preliminary injunction.

He said South Dakotans for Integrity, the ballot question committee that supported IM 22, filed a motion to intervene.

Curd said the sides have agreed that the two motions would be heard at the Dec. 8 hearing.

Defending the new law is state Attorney General Marty Jackley, a Republican.

Jackley opened his campaign fund for governor in 2018 after the Nov. 8 election and before the new laws took effect. U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, a Republican, likewise opened a campaign fund for governor during the same window of time.

State law requires the attorney general to write public explanations for ballot measures. For IM 22 Jackley included a final statement: "If approved, the measure may be challenged in court on constitutional grounds."

He didn't provide specifics.

Barnett is a former state attorney general. He ran for governor in 2002 and lost in the Republican primary election. The eventual winner, Republican Gov. Mike Rounds, later appointed Barnett as a circuit judge.

The new law calls for Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard to appoint the five-member ethics commission no later than Jan. 31, 2017. No more than two of the members can come from the same political party.

Three of the members would come from lists of nominees from the two Senate leaders, Curd and Democrat Billie Sutton, of Burke. Two of the members would come lists of nominees submitted by University of South Dakota President Jim Abbott and South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn.

The public campaign finance system would be funded through an appropriation by the Legislature of $9 per registered voter. In turn, registered voters would receive two $50 Democracy Credit vouchers that they could designate for the candidates of their choice.

Curd said state government isn't paying for the legislators' legal bill.

"The prosecution of the lawsuit is being privately funded and no state taxpayer dollars are being used by the plaintiffs," Curd said.

"Some of the plaintiffs are concerned about their ability to continue serving in the Legislature, but the lawsuit was filed in their individual capacity as South Dakota citizens who serve in the legislature rather than in their official legislative capacity," he continued.

"As taxpayers, they are also concerned about the appropriation (for the Democracy Credit system) and as people who participate in political activities, they are concerned that constitutionally protected political activities have been criminalized by IM 22," he said.

It also was learned Thursday that legislators in the days after the Nov. 8 election considered attempting to call a special session so they could try to immediately repeal the Anti-Corruption Act.

Legislative sources said the talk stopped after the lawsuit was filed Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

One lobbyist reportedly made calls for a head count of who would agree to holding a special session yet this year, and who among them would vote to overturn IM 22.

A two-thirds majority would have been needed in each of the Senate and the House of Representatives for a repeal to potentially have taken immediate effect, through an emergency clause, rather than July 1 when most new laws take effect.

Using the emergency clause likely would have prompted a legal fight over whether there indeed was an emergency and whether opponents of the law could refer it through a petition drive.

A referral would have put the repeal action on hold until the 2018 general election, so that voters could decide on it again.

Lawmakers involved in the lawsuit hope they have a judge's permanent injunction in place before the Jan. 10 start of the 2017 legislative session.

Gov. Daugaard wants the new law repealed or at least substantially changed.

"A special session could be one option to deal with the litany of problems caused by IM 22, but at this point a lawsuit has been filed that is seeking to enjoin the law from taking effect, and the governor is waiting to see how that plays out," Tony Venhuizen, the governor's chief of staff, said Thursday.

Legislators are confused and that fueled interest in possibly calling a special session, according to Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence.

"We were only notified yesterday that there will not be a special session," Deutsch said Thursday evening.

Rick Weiland, a long-time Democratic congressional aide and an unsuccessful candidate himself for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, played a major role in putting IM 22 forward for the statewide vote.

During an appearance Thursday on a South Dakota Public Radio program, Weiland said the opponents are off the mark in their criticisms.

"They're trying to create enough doubt and seed fear that this is an overreach," Weiland said.

The statewide tally was 180,580 yes and 169,220 no.

Among the places the measure won by its largest margins were in Brown County by almost 1,000 votes; in Clay County by almost 1,000; in Lake County by more than 800; in Lawrence County by nearly 1,500; in Minnehaha County by about 6,000; in Oglala Lakota County by about 1,100; and in Pennington County by almost 4,600.

Most counties saw differences in the 500-vote range or smaller. It failed in more of the state's 66 counties than it passed. It lost largest in Hughes County, the seat of state government, by some 1,300 votes.