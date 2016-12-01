In a conference call Thursday, the South Dakota Republican rattled off his priorities for the upcoming session, and expects the GOP-dominated Congress to fulfill its duties.

"This is a big opportunity," Rounds said. "We know we have to deliver, and we fully intend to deliver. We're not going to make excuses, we're going to get the job done."

Chief among the changes is repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. Even before it was signed into law in March 2010, the ACA drew the ire of conservative lawmakers, but Rounds said a repealer with delayed implementation will allow the country to transition away from Obamacare in 18 to 36 months and into a "state-based, competition-driven plan."

Rounds said the ACA — which requires all Americans to have health insurance, expanded health care access to millions of Americans and protects the rights of people with pre-existing conditions — would be one of the first items of the previous administration to fall.

"If we're looking for specifics, you will see a repealer on Obamacare come out very, very quickly," Rounds said. "It may very well be to (President-elect Donald Trump's) desk within the first week of the time that he's in office."

Rounds also hopes to review several of the "onerous" regulations enacted by President Barack Obama's administration, while also working to reform the tax system. Rounds also targeted the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was passed by the Obama administration in 2010 to limit risk within the U.S. financial system, and act he said will be "torn apart."

With a GOP-led Congress alongside a Trump administration, Rounds is also hoping to reduce the nation's debt, which sits at approximately $20 trillion.

"I think we have to begin addressing it right now, and the real question is can we do it in four years, can we do it in five years, can we do it in six years?" Rounds asked. "But nonetheless, our goal should be that within 10 years — by the year 2026 — that we not only have our budget in check, but that we actually have the economy growing at a faster rate than what our debt is growing, and therefore making us healthier as a nation."