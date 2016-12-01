No special session planned to address budget woes

The budget recommendations that Gov. Dennis Daugaard delivers to a joint assembly of the Legislature on Dec. 6 marks the second time he must take a difficult message to state lawmakers.

This isn't the same level of crisis he faced in January 2011, when he took office as South Dakota and the nation struggling back from the Great Recession.

But in many ways, South Dakota's economy remained stuck in a slow gear during the years since failing to get back to the same growth track as before the crashes of 2007 and 2008.

One point the governor must make Tuesday is that state government has been overspending this year.

State sales-tax receipts came in below estimates each month from July through October. The November numbers aren't in yet.

The shortfall for those four months accumulates to $20 million less in revenue, so far, for the current fiscal 2017 budget that the Legislature set in March.

The Legislature starts its 2017 session on Jan. 10. That means more than half of the 2017 fiscal year will be past when lawmakers start considering possible changes in the current budget.

Some Republican legislators and the Republican governor considered whether a special session of the Legislature might be called to repeal or amend Initiated Measure 22, the Anti-Corruption Act, that voters approved Nov. 8.

The legislators went with a lawsuit instead.

"There has been no discussion about calling a special session before the end of the year relating to the budget," Tony Venhuizen, the governor's chief of staff, said Thursday.

Sen. Corey Brown, R-Gettysburg, said he didn't think anyone was expecting a special session on the budget situation.

"My guess is he'll lay out a plan during his budget address and then give legislators some time to think that through and gauge their reaction," Brown said Thursday.

"If there are any big moves required by the Legislature, I'm guessing that three or four weeks probably wouldn't change much," Brown continued.

Venhuizen said the governor will ask legislators to adjust the current budget and will make his recommendations for the fiscal 2018 budget that starts July 1, 2017.

"The Governor's Budget Address always includes both updates to the current year's budget and a proposal for next year's budget, and this year will be no different," Venhuizen said.

The state Bureau of Finance and Management posted a photo of the budget proposal booklet on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The governor goes into the 2017 legislative session without Jason Dilges, who was commissioner of finance and management for eight years under previous Gov. Mike Rounds and nearly six years under Daugaard.

The governor placed Dilges on administrative leave in November for an undisclosed personnel reason. Dilges later resigned.

Since that incident, Lt. Gov. Matt Michels has overseen the bureau and state economist Jim Terwilliger is leading the budget work. Venhuizen said the governor will make a permanent appointment at some point after the budget speech.

If the current $20 million shortfall for four months continued over a full year, state government would be $60 million below the budget plan.

That would be the equivalent of the additional funding for K-12 teachers and schools that was sought by the governor and approved by the Legislature in the 2016 session.

To pay for it, the Legislature raised the state sales tax, at the governor's request, to 4.5 percent from 4 percent.

The governor's current position is that the situation will turn around and that specific circumstances led to the underperformance of sales tax revenue in each of the four months reported so far.

Tight revenue would be felt in many areas of state government and in the institutions and services that are funded through state revenues. A partial list would include:

• Payments to providers of Medicaid services;

• Salaries for state government employees;

• Aid to public schools; and

• Tuition at state universities.

• Special projects also would be affected, such as a new animal-disease laboratory at South Dakota State University.