AG used Aberdeen printer for 100K Marsy's Law brochures

South Dakota voters approved the constitutional amendment Nov. 8. Section 19 of the amendment calls for victim rights information to be distributed on what's called a Marsy's Card to each crime victim.

The card as printed covers both sides of a standard-sized piece of paper. It cost 32 cents apiece to print, according to Sara Rabern, the attorney general's spokeswoman.

The office received three bids and took the lowest that came from Quality Quick Print of Aberdeen, Rabern said.

Jackley also assembled a task force to help advise on implementing the victim rights program., and county prosecutors have been adding staff in some instances to more closely work with victims.

Law enforcement officials in many jurisdictions, including the state Highway Patrol, are reducing or stopping release of specific information regarding individuals and specific locations of incidents. Those effects weren't discussed in the official explanation the attorney general was required by state law to write for the public prior to the election.

The advisory group members met in a teleconference Thursday. Jackley plans a second teleconference Friday.

The manager for the Marsy's Law campaign in South Dakota was Republican political consultant Jason Glodt, of Pierre. Glodt is treasurer for Jackley's campaign for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018.

The South Dakota campaign was funded primarily by an organization for a California man who led the effort for a similar set of victim rights there after his sister's murder.