Sobriety checkpoints planned for December
PIERRE — Along with everything else that is part of the holidays, the South Dakota Highway Patrol will spend time in December reminding people not to mix too much celebration with driving.
The Patrol plans to conduct 21 sobriety checkpoints in 19 counties during the month. The checkpoints, held monthly in different counties, are designed to encourage people to not drink and then drive.
December checkpoints are scheduled for these area counties: Gregory, Hutchinson and Jerauld.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is part of the Department of Public Safety.