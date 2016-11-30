Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police say ‘story’ untrue about Sioux Falls mom killing her children

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:10 p.m.

    SIOUX FALLS -- A fake link on a Facebook page to a “news story” saying a Sioux Falls mother had killed her children has caused a response by Sioux Falls police.

    “This story is a type of click-bait designed to draw people to a particular website,” said police spokesman Sam Clemens. “There was no homicide reported to police and no crimes that match this description.”

    Clemens said internet users should make sure they are getting news from a reputable source and use caution when going to unfamiliar websites.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateSioux FallsFacebook
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness