Police say ‘story’ untrue about Sioux Falls mom killing her children
SIOUX FALLS -- A fake link on a Facebook page to a “news story” saying a Sioux Falls mother had killed her children has caused a response by Sioux Falls police.
“This story is a type of click-bait designed to draw people to a particular website,” said police spokesman Sam Clemens. “There was no homicide reported to police and no crimes that match this description.”
Clemens said internet users should make sure they are getting news from a reputable source and use caution when going to unfamiliar websites.