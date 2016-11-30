Federal judge orders disclosure of food stamp information

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier in Sioux Falls on Wednesday ordered the disclosure. Schreier disagreed with the Agriculture Department's argument that it would inflict competitive harm on grocery stores participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Cory Myers is interim news director for Argus Leader Media. He says the effort is about taxpayers' right to know where their money is spent.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in South Dakota didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press. An attorney for the Argus Leader, Jon Arneson, says the department has 60 days to appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.