Stanley County sues FEMA over 2011 flood project

The Argus Leader reports that FEMA has demanded Stanley County pay back $145,000 for a box culvert that the county installed on War Creek after the flooding. The agency says the county exceeded the scope of work for the project and didn't determine if the property had any historical significance prior to starting the project.

Stanley County filed the lawsuit against FEMA after losing two administrative appeals with the agency. The suit says that before work began, a FEMA field representative visited the site and approved the project, including that the work met historic preservation standards.