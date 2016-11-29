Dustin Oedekoven told state Animal Industry Board members that sources of money aren't clear because state tax revenue hasn't met expectations for the past four months.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard is scheduled to deliver his budget recommendations to the Legislature on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Those recommendations would be for next fiscal year that starts July 1, 2017.

Oedekoven said he doesn't know any more whether the governor can proceed with $10 million of one-time funding that was previously discussed.

He said $2.7 million has been spent so far on planning and design.

The Legislature last winter appropriated $1.8 million to help pay for the preliminary work.

The initial estimated cost for the lab was $68 million. It would be built at South Dakota State University in Brookings as a replacement for the animal disease lab already there.

The current lab would be renovated after the new facility was built.

Oedekoven said Tuesday that $6.7 million has been trimmed from the project cost by delaying renovations of the existing lab.

He said one version of the funding plan called for $46 million of bonds that would be paid back over time from owners of livestock.

Oedekoven said raising the fee on livestock feed to $1 per ton could cover bond payments, based on 3 million tons of feed sold per year in South Dakota.

The fee currently is 2 cents per ton.

A tax on anti-parasite medicine for animals currently helps pay for the lab's operating costs.

Increasing the fee charged on pet food labels is also under consideration to help pay operating costs, Oedekoven said. The fee is $50 for two years now.

"There's not a lot of appetite for using state general funds... on those bonds," Oedekoven said.

He said raising veterinary inspection fees at livestock auction markets might be another possibility. This would affect primarily cattle, with about 3 million head sold per year through physical auction markets. No one in the room knew how many head are sold by video, which wouldn't be covered.

Jerry Vogeler, of Fort Pierre, who represents livestock auction markets at the Legislature, said there would be limited contributions from swine and dairy producers and nothing from poultry producers through an auction tax, even though their sectors would benefit from the lab's work.

Board member Lynn Boadwine, a dairy producer from Baltic, said he culls up to 40 percent of his herds in a year.

"And how many do you buy through auction," Vogeler asked.

Boadwine said he didn't disagree with the point.

One reason for the proposed new lab is to raise biosafety standards to level three from the current level two. Approximately 100 faculty, researchers, adjunct professors and graduate students work in the lab.

Oedekoven said South Dakota is "in a tough situation" as far as the funding for the project. "This revenue issue is a wrench in things," he said.

The project isn't out of the budget yet, he said, but he would have been more confident three months ago. He asked for a recommendation from the board.

Board member Steve Rommereim, a pork producer from Alcester, said increasing the fee on livestock feed doesn't have a lot of support from the producer groups but he supports the project however the funding package winds up.

Board member Bill Aeschlimann, a sheep producer of Hurley, agreed. Rommereim asked that the board support the state veterinarian's efforts. "Let's just make it happen somehow," he said.

Board member Eric Iversen, of White River, a cow-calf producer, said the increased fee for feed would be more acceptable to producers if state government put in a substantial amount.

The board voted unanimously to support the project continuing to move forward. The board didn't take a specific position on any of the funding methods.

"I think that is one of the most pressing issues we have now," Oedekoven said.