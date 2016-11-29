Fall fieldwork wraps up for most South Dakota farmers

The Agriculture Department in its final weekly crop report for the 2016 growing season says much of eastern South Dakota received precipitation over the past week, while drought conditions persisted across the west.

The report says about half of the state's winter wheat crop remains in good to excellent condition. Only 9 percent is rated poor or very poor.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 34 percent good to excellent. Stock water supplies are 69 percent adequate to surplus.