South Dakota wildlife sanctuary hopes to regain license

Fred Erdman, president of the Spirit of the Hills board of directors, tells the Black Hills Pioneer the sanctuary is creating a new board that will see if it can get its U.S. Department of Agriculture license back.

But Bobbi Brink, the director of California-based animal sanctuary Lions, Tigers, and Bears, is calling for the South Dakota sanctuary to dissolve. Brink has been assisting Spirit of the Hills with the removal of animals to other facilities around the country.

Brink says she wants all of the sanctuary's animals to be removed and for it to sell off its assets to pay for animal care at facilities that took in the animals.