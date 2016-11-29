Suspect pleads not guilty in death of Pine Ridge teen girl
PINE RIDGE (AP) — A 27-year-old Pine Ridge man has pleaded not guilty in the July 20 shooting death of a teenage girl in the reservation town.
The Rapid City Journal reports that James Dowty is charged in federal court with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Te'Ca Clifford. He entered his plea a week ago.
Authorities say the girl was walking home with friends in the early morning of July 20 when she was shot. The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment on a possible motive, saying the case remains under investigation.