Yankton foundation looks to develop sports complex

The 4030 Foundation of Yankton recently paid more than half a million dollars for nearly 50 acres of state land that was auctioned by the Office of School and Public Lands, the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reported. The land was once part of the Human Services Center campus.

Foundation spokesman Luke Serck said plans for the sports complex aren't finalized, but that it'll likely include a combination of softball and baseball fields and that soccer fields and a field house are possibilities.

Right now, Serck said priorities include fields, roads, restrooms and concession stands. The HSC's old barn that the land includes may also have some future use.

"We're going to need some storage for lawn mowers, equipment and batting cages," Serck said. "The lower level will take a lot of renovation and that'll be storage for equipment. The upper level — we've got to look at it closer — may be batting cages."

Serck said work on the project is expected to begin next spring.

School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner said the state was pleased with the auction.

"Those proceeds will go into the HSC trust fund," Brunner said. "The money will be invested in the stock market, and the interest and dividends will come back to support the HSC campus."