    Man, 40, faces life in prison for child abuse

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:36 p.m.

    ST. FRANCIS -- A 40-year-old St. Francis man on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation in south-central South Dakota has been indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under age 12.

    Jason Poorman appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno  last week and entered a not guilty plea.

    The maximum penalty upon conviction on the charge is up to life in prison.

    Poorman is in jail pending trial. The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.

    Forum News Service
    Forum News Service
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
