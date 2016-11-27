Two die in central South Dakota crash
HIGHMORE – Two people died in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning south of Highmore in central South Dakota.
A 1996 Ford Explorer was northbound on South Dakota Highway 47 when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, came back onto the roadway and rolled multiple times.
The female driver, age 30, and the male passenger, age 39, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate.