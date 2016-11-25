Fall fieldwork in South Dakota not impacted by first storm
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota farmers had completed most of their fall fieldwork before the state saw its first winter storm of the season, but some corn and sunflowers remain unharvested.
The Agriculture Department in its latest weekly crop report says 3 percent of both the corn and sunflower crops remain in the field.
The report says about half of the state's winter wheat crop is in good to excellent condition. Only 9 percent is rated poor or very poor.
Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 35 percent good to excellent. Stock water supplies are 68 percent adequate to surplus.