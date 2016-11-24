South Dakota economy is increasingly off track

Consider these two sets of statistics:

South Dakota had one of its highest months ever during October with employment of 445,329. Unemployment at 2.4 percent was one of the lowest rates in a long time. Employment conditions have looked strong throughout the past year.

Yet those conditions haven't produced a strong retail economy in the state. Starting with September 2015, state sales tax revenue has fallen far below the Legislature's estimates in twelve of the fourteen months. There actually were losses in February and May this year.

Those are the conditions facing Gov. Dennis Daugaard and the Legislature as they head into the 2017 session. The Republican governor plans to deliver his recommendations for the 2018 budget on Dec. 6 in a speech to a joint assembly of lawmakers.

Together they face a double dilemma. They need to find revenue, or make cuts, or both, to get through the current 2017 budget year that runs until June 30, 2017. They also need to assemble a 2018 budget plan that starts July 1, 2017.

What's happened in the past four months is each month's deficit grows a little deeper. For July revenue was short of the estimate by $1.7 million. For August, $3.8 million. For September, $5.7 million. In October, $8.7 million.

This is new territory for Daugaard. He took office in January 2011 as South Dakota crawled out of the worst recession the state and the nation had faced since the Great Depression of the 1930s. He had a big hole to fill but the economy was heading the right way again.

His solution: Daugaard recommended 10 percent cuts throughout state government's budget. Lawmakers generally agreed but modified some parts of the budget proposal so the cuts were less than 10 percent. Since then he's repeatedly looked for ways to pay down debts, so money is saved in the long run.

In the years after 2011, some legislators argued the cuts didn't need to have been so deep. But South Dakota hasn't seen a resurgence of its economy when measured by sales tax revenues and certainly not back to the pre-recession levels of the mid-2000s.

A few years ago, the only significant growth in state revenue resulted from taxes on farm implement purchases. The agriculture economy has turned weak again with lower prices for crops and livestock.

Making the challenge more difficult this time for Daugaard and the Legislature was the decision made last winter to increase the state sales tax rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent. The additional $100 million or more of revenue that was anticipated from the increase was to pay for raising teacher salaries and providing more property-tax relief.

The Legislature expected the combination of a higher tax and economic growth to produce a 16.9 percent increase in sales-tax revenue for the budget year that started July 1. But the growth has been only 9.4 percent for July through October.

That means state government is short of money — more than $19.9 million behind, for July through October — to make good on its additional commitments to public schools and property owners.

The state budget looks like it still balances, because of $7.5 million of one-time revenue from stock sales in the unclaimed property fund and $14.1 million of already obligated cash carried forward from the previous budget.

The governor should have another month of data when he steps to the front of the House chamber on Dec. 6.

South Dakotans will learn then what combination of moves he's recommending, whether they be smaller than usual increases for employees' pay, or making outright cuts, or moving money from the state's reserve fund, or simply denying new requests for funding.

Daugaard has already said he won't ask the Legislature for the $5 million needed to set up the campaign-funding system that voters approved in Initiated Measure 22 at the Nov. election.

The reasons for what's happening in the economy aren't clear. But several state programs that provide financial assistance to agri-business developments and industrial parks saw little or no demand for grants during 2016.

A tax-rebate program for large new businesses and businesses replacing equipment had only a few applications.

Among South Dakota's storefronts, optimism isn't prevalent this holiday shopping season.

The South Dakota Retailers Association said Tuesday its annual survey of members found 49 percent expected sales to be much like 2015 and nearly one quarter expected sales to be down slightly.

What can the average citizen do? Officials and business people in South Dakota generally have one answer: Get off the internet and buy local.